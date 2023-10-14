Subscribe

Microsoft’s AI copilot aims to enhance human productivity: Frank Shaw

  • Microsoft’s AI copilot, available across most of its products, is designed to assist users in their tasks, keeping humans at the center of the process.
  • The AI copilot, which began with GitHub for developers, has expanded to Microsoft 365, mobile devices, and search, aiming to make tasks easier and more enjoyable.
  • Frank Shaw, Chief Communications Officer at Microsoft, emphasizes that the goal is not to increase workload, but to automate mundane tasks, making work more efficient and productive.
