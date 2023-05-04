- Microsoft Bing will soon allow users to post images and ask related questions.
- Bing chat will also gain the ability to use third-party services like OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha.
- Answers will include videos and charts.
Microsoft’s Bing AI Chatbot to soon allow users to post images and ask related questions
