Microsoft’s Copilot app fails to impact ChatGPT’s installs and revenue despite offering free GPT-4 access

  • Microsoft’s AI chatbot, Copilot, built with OpenAI technologies, has not affected the installs or revenue of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, despite offering free access to the newer GPT-4 technology.
  • Appfigures, an app store intelligence provider, suggests that the lack of promotion could be a reason for Copilot’s unnoticed launch and its inability to siphon users from ChatGPT.
  • As of January 5, 2024, Copilot has seen 2.1 million downloads across iOS and Android, while ChatGPT continues to rise in revenue, netting nearly $30 million as of its first anniversary in November.

