- Microsoft mentioned artificial intelligence 50 times during its earnings call.
- Wedbush commented that the call was a “masterpiece cloud quarter” that will be the focus of Wall Street.
- The call set a positive tone.
Microsoft’s Earnings Call Mentions Artificial Intelligence 50 Times, Delighting Wall Street
- Microsoft mentioned artificial intelligence 50 times during its earnings call.
- Wedbush commented that the call was a “masterpiece cloud quarter” that will be the focus of Wall Street.
- The call set a positive tone.