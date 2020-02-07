MIDI 2.0: Brace up for Musical Disruption

MIDI 2.0 has been announced, after 37 years of MIDI launch (which is now a standard for music production).

The biggest development is the expansion from 7-bit values to 32-bit values. Mike Kent, one of the technical leaders in creating MIDI 2.0, says this is like going from the resolution of a 1980s television to the high-def televisions of today.

It means that instead of 128 steps for features like volume, there will now be billions. An area where producers think this might be particularly helpful is allowing for subtle “pitch bend” and controlling how much bass and treble are emphasized in every note.