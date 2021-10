Apple has rolled out ‘Find My’ support to its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones with a new firmware update.

With Find My support, one will be now able to add AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones to the Find My app to keep track of where they are.

The update issued is automatically downloaded as well as installed when AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are connected to a host device and there is no method of manual installation.