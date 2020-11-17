Millions of users at risk as a security flaw discovered in Bumble

An online dating hack was discovered on dating app Bumble which could potentially compromise online privacy for millions of Bumble users. This security flaw was discovered by researchers from Independent Security Evaluators (ISE).

The researchers found out that attackers could easily obtain sensitive information of every Bumble user, even if they had been previously banned from the app. These attacks are possible as Bumble does not perform necessary checks to ascertain whether a user is authorized to perform a specific action or is sending out legitimate requests nor does it lay down a limit on the number of requests that could be sent out.