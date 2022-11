Whether it is a skill-based game or a game of chance, the panel of state finance ministers is likely to suggest a standard GST rate of 28% on online gaming.

Currently, there is an 18% GST on the internet gaming. The tax is levied on gross gaming revenue, which is the fees charged by online gaming portals.

[Via]

