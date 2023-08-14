Ministry of Tourism and MakeMyTrip promote 600+ Indian Destinations ahead of Independence Day

Ministry of Tourism and MakeMyTrip promote 600+ Indian Destinations ahead of Independence DayAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 16:48
- The Ministry of Tourism partners with travel portal MakeMyTrip to spotlight over 600 travel destinations in India.
- The initiative includes a ‘Traveller’s Map of India’ microsite to discover tailored tourism spots.
- Union Minister of Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, welcomes such initiatives for domestic tourism promotion.
