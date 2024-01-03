Misconceptions about Russia’s economy hinder effectiveness of Western sanctions, says Russian economist

- Western sanctions on Russia, based on the belief that it’s a state-run economy, have proven ineffective due to a misunderstanding of Russia’s market economy, according to Russian economist Vladislav Inozemtsev.
- Russia’s private sector, including its massive oil trade, has adapted to sanctions by developing new supply chains and diverting customers from Europe to India and China.
- Despite sanctions, Russia’s GDP is expected to grow 3.1% in 2023, reversing a 2.1% contraction in 2022, though high interest rates may slow growth to 1.1%.