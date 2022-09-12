Mistakes young people make early in their career

All the potential in the world, but had a major major flaw in his thinking.
This flaw is becoming the most common mistake I am seeing young people make early in their career.
Let’s break it down:
Imagine you want to be an awesome basketball player.
Your first thought: “I need to learn everything I can about the sport.”
– You go online and order every bball book you can
– You bookmark a bunch of “how to” videos on YouTube / Tiktok
– You make a list of all the great NBA Finals to watch
– You know all the advanced terms
– You know all the history
– You know all the tricks the pro players use
You try to shoot a 3 and you fail.
It’s a weird feeling.
After all, you just spent a ton of time reading / watching every permutation and combination of shot.
When you read it, it stands out.
“Duh. Reading and watching is obviously different from playing.”
In this case it’s clear.
But for most people when it comes to their career, it’s not.
– Get on Twitter and follow “the right people”
– Listen to every business podcast
– Read about all the “frameworks” and “mental models”
You *feel* like you know so much about business.
Even worse, you *think* you do.
Here’s the hard truth: Internalizing all those observations and lessons without having any grounding, context or actual experience is just like WATCHING bball when your goal is to learn how to PLAY bball.
– A deal falls apart at the last minute
– A key employee leaves you
– A partner abuses your trust
You have to actually live through those things.
You have to get on the court and shoot the basketball.
You have to feel the heaviness of putting up your 50th shot when you have 0 energy left in the tank.
That’s how you become a player.
– It feels like progress
– You can’t fail
– It’s intellectually stimulating
The reality of business is most of the work is not glamorous.
It’s a lot of nose to the grind, brute force execution.
It’s the emotional steadiness, tenacity, persistence and focus to actually gut it out and will the universe towards an outcome you want.
Build something. Start a project.
No matter how small.
You’ll learn more from being in the trenches and being IN the game vs. standing on the sidelines.
But it’s not the straight line shot to your end goal.
The only way you will hit your end goal is by actually getting in the game itself.
Good luck!
