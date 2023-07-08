MIT Showcases PIGINet for Improving Home Robotic Operations

- MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) has developed PIGINet, a neural network aiming to enhance task and motion planning in home robots.
- Drawing on simulated home environments, the system will allow robots to interact with various aspects of the environment, with achievements of reducing planning time by up to 80% in simpler scenarios.
- The creators envisage the network as a revolutionary tool for training robots and plan to further refine it to recommend alternative task plans after identifying unfeasible actions.