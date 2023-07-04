Mobile App Launched by Rajkot Couple to Connect Local Blue-Collar Workers with Consumers

- Ritesh Bhatt and his wife Krupa Mehta developed a mobile app to connect consumers with blue-collar workers offering a wide range of services, including mechanics, electricians and tailors.
- Along with their website, the couple’s platform, IM BLUE COLLARS, is free for workers to list their services, with the aim of giving these workers digital identities and expanding their accessibility.
- Despite being new and still gaining recognition among users, the couple have big plans, with 64,000 vendors already registered, and a helpline in place for workers unfamiliar with technology.