- Global consumer spending on mobile games decreased 5% year-on-year in 2022, reaching $110 billion.
- Predictions suggest that spending on mobile games will reach $270 billion by 2025.
- Data from Adjust found that there are still opportunities for data-driven marketers to grow their games.
- Overall game installations decreased 12% year-on-year in 2022.
- North America was hit the hardest with a decline of -20%, while LATAM saw a comparatively smaller impact of -6%.
- Various cultural and economic factors played a role in the downward trend.
Mobile Gaming Installations Increase 10% in 2022
