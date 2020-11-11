Mobile money usage grows in India; a report released by IMF says that from 13 accounts per 1,000 adults in 2014, there were 1,265 accounts per 1,000 adults in 2019; this shift is caused by Covid-19

The IMF says that the ease of getting a new mobile connection combined with availability of cheap deals on the mobile platform, mobile market in India has seen the number of registered mobile money accounts rise since the last 5 years.
The IMF says that the ease of getting a new mobile connection combined with availability of cheap deals on the mobile platform, mobile market in India has seen the number of registered mobile money accounts rise since the last 5 years.
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.