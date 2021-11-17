Moderation of content in Metaverse is ‘practically impossible’: Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s Chief Technology Officer

HomeNewsModeration of content in Metaverse is ‘practically impossible’: Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s Chief Technology Officer
Meta is developing a virtual reality social game called Horizon Worlds which is designed to constantly record what is happening in the metaverse and will be stored on Meta’s Oculus headset- which will send data to Meta if users choose to help moderate the platform.
Meta has also pledged $50 million for research into practical and ethical issues around its metaverse plans.
The company’s recent rebranding offers a potential fresh start, but as the memo notes, VR and virtual worlds will likely face an entirely new set of problems on top of existing issues.