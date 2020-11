Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel has announced that they are planning to charge $25-$37 (depending on the quantity ordered) for their Covid-19 vaccine. He was reportedly quoted saying “Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50.”

Moderna had earlier announced that it has developed a new vaccine for Covid-19 and the vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19 according to the preliminary data collected from a stage-3 clinical test.