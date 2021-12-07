    Modi govt says “no plans for boosting cryptocurrency sector in India”

    • Ahead of the much-awaited introduction of the Cryptocurrency regulation bill in India, the Central Government on Monday said in Parliament that it has no plans for boosting the cryptocurrency sector in India.
    • The Government is expected to introduce the Cryptocurrency Bill in Parliament after it gets the Cabinet approval.
    • RBI is also planning to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency.
    Daily.