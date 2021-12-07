Modi govt says “no plans for boosting cryptocurrency sector in India”

HomeNewsModi govt says “no plans for boosting cryptocurrency sector in India”
Ahead of the much-awaited introduction of the Cryptocurrency regulation bill in India, the Central Government on Monday said in Parliament that it has no plans for boosting the cryptocurrency sector in India.
The Government is expected to introduce the Cryptocurrency Bill in Parliament after it gets the Cabinet approval.
RBI is also planning to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency.