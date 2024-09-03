From 2 engineers who didn't enjoy selling..to $1bn ARR

Why Monday.com is an anti-thesis to every SAAS startup advice

In the last few weeks, I have spoken to 38 SAAS founders and if I have to sum up SAAS advice from all, it will be:

Sell to Enterprises.

Avoid SMB.

Mid-market? That's for losers.

This is the standard playbook followed by most (Indian) SAAS startups - they start with mid-market focus, get some traction and then pivot to enterprise segment, i.e. sales-heavy and NOT AT ALL product-focused.

What about monday.com?

For the starters, monday.com is a work productivity platform that allows organizations to customize their work management tools (be it project management or CRM etc).

What's interesting about Monday is that it is at $1Bn ARR with majority of customers coming from SMB space, which is a very different take on SAAS space (where everyone is selling to enterprises).

There are some points that need to be highlighted :