More changes in Myntra top brass as CFO, CMO step down
Flipkart group has seen a number of movements including CEO Amar Nagaram put in his papers last month, three years after he was elevated to the CEO position.
Myntra’s Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Bafna and Chief Marketing Officer Harish Narayanan will soon be moving out of the company according to reports. Bafna has been associated with Myntra for the last seven years and strengthened finance and other processes to achieve scale over the years.
The development comes soon after Flipkart announced the appointment of Nandita Sinha, who will take over as the new CEO of the company effective January. Group CFO Sriram Venkatraman will be taking over as the interim CFO.