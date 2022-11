Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said layoffs will continue at the company through the beginning of 2023. Amazon confirmed on Wednesday that the corporation has started making cuts.

The number of roles that would be impacted by the layoffs has not yet been determined, but Jassy added that “each leader will communicate to their particular teams when we get the numbers nailed down.”

