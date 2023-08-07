More Plates More Dates on TRT, How to Burn Fat, Build Muscle & MAXIMIZE Your Energy | Podcast Summary

More Plates More Dates on TRT, How to Burn Fat, Build Muscle & MAXIMIZE Your Energy

In this discussion with More Plates More Dates, Tom Bilyeu delves into the importance of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), the role of diet and exercise in muscle growth, and the impact of our food choices on our overall health.

The conversation touches on the nuances of TRT for men and women, strategies for building and retaining muscle, and the significance of avoiding harmful chemicals in our food.