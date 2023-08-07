More Plates More Dates on TRT, How to Burn Fat, Build Muscle & MAXIMIZE Your Energy | Podcast Summary

More Plates More Dates on TRT, How to Burn Fat, Build Muscle & MAXIMIZE Your Energy
In this discussion with More Plates More Dates, Tom Bilyeu delves into the importance of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), the role of diet and exercise in muscle growth, and the impact of our food choices on our overall health.
The conversation touches on the nuances of TRT for men and women, strategies for building and retaining muscle, and the significance of avoiding harmful chemicals in our food.
Dangers of Pesticides and Chemicals
Pesticides and chemicals in food can damage our microbial communities and accumulate in our tissues, which underscores the importance of avoiding them.
Consuming organic food and shopping at farmers markets can help reduce exposure to these harmful substances.
The Importance of Anti-Inflammatory Foods and Supplements
Incorporating foods and supplements rich in anti-inflammatory properties, such as omega-3 fatty acids, can help combat inflammation.
These fatty acids, specifically DHA and EPA, are vital for brain health and function, and deficits can lead to brain shrinkage.
Sources of DHA and EPA
Seafood, grass-fed beef, fatty fish eggs, fish oil, and krill oil are excellent sources of DHA and EPA.
While algae oil can provide a plant-based alternative, more studies are needed to confirm its effectiveness.