There were only 11 deals valued at over $1 billion each in 2019, compared with 2018 which saw 25 mega-deals with the highlight being Walmart Inc.’s $16 billion acquisition of Flipkart.
There were only 11 deals valued at over $1 billion each in 2019, compared with 2018 which saw 25 mega-deals with the highlight being Walmart Inc.’s $16 billion acquisition of Flipkart.
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.