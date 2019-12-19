More than 50% Decline in M&A deals in India (www.livemint.com)

The year so far saw 765 M&A deals worth $37 billion in India, according to PwC’s Deals in India: Annual Review And Outlook for 2020 report.

There were only 11 deals valued at over $1 billion each in 2019, compared with 2018 which saw 25 mega-deals with the highlight being Walmart Inc.’s $16 billion acquisition of Flipkart.