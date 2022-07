Uber is being sued by more than 500 women who claim they were assaulted by drivers. The company has maintained in lawsuits that it can’t be held responsible for its drivers, whom it considers independent contractors rather than employees.

The complaint, filed Wednesday, claims that “women passengers in multiple states were kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed, or otherwise attacked” by their Uber drivers.