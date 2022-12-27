More than 829 million cyber attacks fended off in Q4 globally; 59% of the websites are in India

45% of cyberattacks targeted mid-market organisations with revenues between $10 million and $1 billion, while just 21% targeted large enterprises with revenues exceeding $1 billion.
However, small businesses accounted for 34% of attacks, suggesting that all businesses are susceptible to them. The report also stated that a healthcare customer’s over 20 applications are the subject of DDoS attacks.
