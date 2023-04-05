Morgan Stanley and BP Ventures invest in Indian e-mobility startup Magenta

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • Indian electric mobility startup Magenta Mobility has closed a $22 million Series A1 round.
  • The investment was split between Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure and BP Ventures, with each investing $11 million.
  • Magenta will use the all-equity investment to expand its existing logistics and last-mile delivery fleet operations.
  • The Navi Mumbai-headquartered startup currently has a fleet of 800 three-wheeled electric cargo vehicles.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]