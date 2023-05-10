Motilal Oswal sees no threat from ONDC to Zomato, but BofA Securities takes a more cautious stance

  • Motilal Oswal has maintained a “Buy” rating on Zomato stock, claiming there is no evidence of ONDC having an adverse effect on the food delivery app.
  • BofA Securities has taken a more cautious “Neutral” stance, setting a price target of INR72 ($0.96).
  • Though warning ONDC could become a significant risk if it continues to scale up, it may still “serve as a key platform in the food delivery space”.
  • High-end users who prefer speedy service on Zomato and Swiggy are not particularly price-sensitive.
