MOVEit Mass Hack Hits Over 60 Million Individuals, Making It the Biggest Breach of 2023

- The exploitation of MOVEit Transfer software by Clop ransomware gang has resulted in the biggest hack of 2023, affecting over 60 million individuals and 1,000 organizations.
- Major victims include Maximus, Pôle emploi, and Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, primarily affecting US-based firms (83.9%), with the hacking costing around $65 billion.
- The U.S. State Department has offered a $10 million bounty for information on the Clop ransomware group, which is estimated to have made significant gains from ransom payments.