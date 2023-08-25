Subscribe

MOVEit Mass Hack Hits Over 60 Million Individuals, Making It the Biggest Breach of 2023

  • The exploitation of MOVEit Transfer software by Clop ransomware gang has resulted in the biggest hack of 2023, affecting over 60 million individuals and 1,000 organizations.
  • Major victims include Maximus, Pôle emploi, and Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, primarily affecting US-based firms (83.9%), with the hacking costing around $65 billion.
  • The U.S. State Department has offered a $10 million bounty for information on the Clop ransomware group, which is estimated to have made significant gains from ransom payments.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »