    Movie NFTs are gaining traction in India, with stars ranging from Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan.

    • NFT marketplace Fantico recently announced Tamil actor Kamal Haasan’s digital collectibles will be offering 100-1,000 NFTs which will include customized posters, avatars, among others.
    • Along with Kamal Haasan’s NFT, more movie-based NFTs will be up on the offer.
    • Tarantino was sued by Miramax over a plan for ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs. In the first drop on Diginoor.io, around 17 NFTs of the film Sivaji: The Boss was sold which were in the price range of USD 99-1,500, says Karim, a Rajinikanth fan.
