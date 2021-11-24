Movie NFTs are gaining traction in India, with stars ranging from Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan.

HomeNewsMovie NFTs are gaining traction in India, with stars ranging from Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan.
NFT marketplace Fantico recently announced Tamil actor Kamal Haasan’s digital collectibles will be offering 100-1,000 NFTs which will include customized posters, avatars, among others.
Along with Kamal Haasan’s NFT, more movie-based NFTs will be up on the offer.
Tarantino was sued by Miramax over a plan for ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs. In the first drop on Diginoor.io, around 17 NFTs of the film Sivaji: The Boss was sold which were in the price range of USD 99-1,500, says Karim, a Rajinikanth fan.