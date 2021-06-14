How can Product Managers deal with multiple stakeholders: Introducing the Group Mentoring Session by Movin Jain, Director of Product, PhonePe

Product managers have to wear multiple hats. Apart from being master communicators, they need to learn the art of managing different stakeholders across the org. Right from engineering to marketing, sales, support, and of course, the leadership team.

This is almost a political role, minus the power (and influence).

And this isn’t easy. Most product managers struggle with this in their career.

And this is where SEEK mentoring comes to the rescue.

Learn the art of managing stakeholders in this group mentoring session by SEEK mentor Movin Jain.

Movin Jain is Director of Product at PhonePe and before that he has worked as Vice President (Products) at Meesho and Associate Director of Products at Ola.

Topic: The Art of Managing Stakeholders

Description:

As a PM, you deal with stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, with different incentives, thought processes, roadmaps targets and context. Yet you need them to believe in you and your product, your execution and your roadmap. How can you as a PM, win trust and alignment from your stakeholders, and thus be more effective in your role? I will share my experiences working in various small and large teams during this candid, interactive session. Movin Jain



Date: June 19 [Saturday]

Timing: 5 PM onwards

Ideal for: Product Managers (including senior to VP product managers)

Format: Interactive | BYOQ [Bring Your Own Questions].

Pricing: Rs. 399 (no discount code available)

100% proceeding from SEEK mentoring platform go to charities.

