- YouTube star MrBeast rejected Elon Musk’s proposal to upload his content on X, citing the high costs of video production.
- MrBeast stated that even a billion views on X wouldn’t cover a fraction of his production costs, but hinted at potential future collaboration.
- Musk’s goal is to transform X into an ‘everything app’, with videos playing a crucial role, similar to China’s WeChat.
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?Grace Andrews, the Marketing Director for The Diary Of A CEO and Steven...Read more