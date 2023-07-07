MrBeast Sets Guinness World Record with One Million Followers on Threads

  • American YouTuber, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) sets a Guinness World Record for being the first to reach one million followers on Meta’s new platform, Threads, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg’s count.
  • The social media personality achieved this within hours of joining and by sharing just three posts, his followership on Threads currently sits at over three million.
  • Threads, a text-based app by Meta designed to rival Twitter, garnered more than 44 million users globally within 24 hours of its launch.
