Multi-Cloud Technology To Take Center Stage at VMware Explore 2023 India

Virtualization and cloud infrastructure software provider VMware has been a key player in the technology industry for over two decades now. The company has consistently evolved its offerings to keep up with the changing technology landscape, and has established itself as a leader in multi-cloud management and automation solutions.

VMware’s latest event, ‘Explore India’, is scheduled to take place on April 11-12, 2023, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai, and the event promises to be a game-changer for anyone interested in exploring the latest in multi-cloud technology perspectives.

With its strong focus on enabling attendees to learn how to build, run and manage modern cloud-first applications, the event appears to be a must-attend for anyone looking to dive deep into pioneering cloud technology perspectives.

What specifically seems to set VMware Explore India apart from other industry events is its strong emphasis on customer engagement. The event will feature customer stories and use cases from organizations in India, giving attendees a firsthand look at how VMware is helping customers in India to achieve their business goals through multi-cloud technology. This is an important aspect, as it highlights the company’s commitment to working closely with customers and understanding their unique needs and challenges.

The event will also offer ample opportunities for attendees to exchange ideas with top cloud partners, industry experts, and like-minded peers. The product studios, customer studios, and interactive labs will provide attendees with a chance to experience the latest VMware products and solutions in dynamic and live environments. This is a great way for attendees to untangle their cloud and realize solutions for current and future multi-cloud challenges with cross-cloud services.

Some of the speakers featuring at the event:

Raghu Raghuram

Chief Executive Officer, VMware



Purnima Padmanabhan

SVP & GM, Modern Apps and Management Business Group



Ambika Kapur

VP, Networking and Security, VMware



Krish Prasad

SVP & GM, Cloud Infrastructure Platform, VMware



Lakshminarasimha Krishnamurthy

Head – Technology Services, Infosys BPM



Vasant Rao

Managing Director, IDC India



Shiv Kumar Bhasin

Chief Technology and Operations Officer

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)



Satvinder Madhok

VP and Head – Business Infrastructure, Wipro

All in all it seems like an event for anyone who has an interest in multi-cloud technology. With its strong focus on customer engagement, expert-led sessions, and ample opportunities for exchange of ideas, every attendee is sure to take away something of value.

We look forward to being a part of this exciting event and bringing the latest updates to our readers on NextBigWhat.

Learn more about VMware Explore 2023 India: https://bit.ly/3Gnbjx8