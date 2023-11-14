Multi-millionaire entrepreneur tells all her secrets: “Trusting my gut made me $255 million”

Alli Webb, co-founder of Drybar, shares her entrepreneurial journey, emphasizing the importance of intuition, resilience, and adaptability.

She also explores the value of transparency, the significance of aligning passion with skillset, and the necessity of maintaining a balance between personal life and business.

Embrace the Messy Truth

Starting a business or a new venture is not a smooth process.

It involves hard work, trial and error, and learning from failures.

These challenges are not hurdles but stepping stones to success, providing valuable lessons for future endeavors.

Trust Your Intuition

Gut instinct plays a significant role in decision-making.

It can lead to significant life and career decisions such as starting a business or making a career shift.

It’s about listening to your inner voice and paying close attention to how things make you feel.

Resilience and Adaptability are Key

Building a business is a journey filled with successes and failures.

Embracing both and demonstrating resilience and adaptability leads to success.

Failures are not the end, but stepping stones to success.