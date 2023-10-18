Subscribe

Mumbai’s air quality deteriorates, surpasses Delhi’s; health advisory issued

  • Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) has surpassed Delhi’s, reaching a ‘moderate’ level of 119, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
  • A health advisory has been issued, warning of potential respiratory illnesses and encouraging the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.
  • The rise in pollution is primarily due to vehicular emissions, construction activities, landfill sites, industrial areas, and sewage nullahs, particularly during the post-monsoon months of October and November.
