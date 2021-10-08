Mumbai’s ‘dabbawalas’ go digital to beat COVID-19

In October 2020, with the launch of digitaldabbawala.com, an official website representing all the delivery organizations, the deliverymen expanded their services from lunchboxes to last-mile delivery of digital services such as electronic registration of property rental agreements and marriages.

The dabbawalas are also partnering with 14 local restaurants to deliver food to customers. “We’re encouraging customers to order directly from the restaurants and get up to a 25% discount plus free home delivery,” said a staffer at Mumbai’s Saki Naka restaurant. “This generates employment for these men. We’re also training them to rustle up a seven-day rotating menu of homestyle lunches in our cloud kitchen for busy millennials.”