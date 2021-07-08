SEEK
How Music Affects Your Brain and Productivity

byNextBigWhat
July 8, 2021

5 nuggets of wisdom and facts on how music affects your brain and productivity.

  1. Studies seem to agree that listening to music with lyrics is distracting for most people. Therefore, it’s often recommended that we avoid listening to music featuring lyrics when working on tasks that require intense focus or the learning of new information.
  2. Listening to music with lyrics may help people working on repetitive or mundane tasks. 
  3. Playing classical or rock music helps identify numbers more quickly and accurately.
  4. Software developers experienced more positive moods, better quality of work and improved efficiency when listening to music.
  5. Creative processes improved when participants listened to ambient noise at a moderate volume — about 70 decibels, approximately the volume of a vacuum cleaner.
[The original piece]
3 Simple Habits to Improve Your Critical Thinking

But simple doesn’t mean easy.

Three simple things that you can do to improve your critical thinking skills:

  1.   Question assumptions
  2.   Reason through logic
  3.   Diversify thought

It’s crucial to get outside your personal bubble. You can start small. If you work in accounting, make friends with people in marketing. If you always go to lunch with senior staff, go to a ball game with your junior colleagues. Training yourself this way will help you escape your usual thinking and gain richer insights.

