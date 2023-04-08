- Affiliate badges appear next to an account’s verified checkmark on Twitter.
- The purpose of the badges is to indicate the parent account of the user.
- Musk believes that these badges will reduce the risk of impersonation.
Musk believes affiliate badges on Twitter will reduce impersonation risk
