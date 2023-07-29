Musk’s controversial management style raises concerns over Twitter’s future

- Elon Musk’s inconsistent strategy and abrupt changes on Twitter, now rebranded as ‘X’, has reportedly upset users and significantly decreased the value of his investment since buying the platform.
- Initially aiming to transform ‘X’ into a super app like China’s WeChat, Musk tried to implement changes like monetizing verification checkmarks and limiting daily tweet views, both of which were met with backlash.
- Musk’s ambiguous vision for Twitter’s transformation into ‘X’ and his habit of announcing radical changes without adequate research cast doubts about the platform’s future under his management.