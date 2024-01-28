Musk’s latest directive: Tesla employees to sleep at Texas plant for ‘Redwood’ production

- Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has instructed employees to sleep at the Texas manufacturing plant to facilitate the production of an affordable electric vehicle, codenamed ‘Redwood’.
- This is not the first instance of Tesla workers sleeping in factories during intense production periods, a practice Musk has personally followed and often boasts about.
- The impact of such production rushes on Tesla’s vehicle quality is questionable, with customers reporting significant issues, and a similar practice at X-formerly Twitter correlating with increased bugs after Musk’s acquisition.