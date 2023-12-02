My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Mending of Our Bodies and Hearts – Resmaa Menakem

‘My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Mending of Our Bodies and Hearts’ by Resmaa Menakem delves into the concept of racialized trauma, its impact on individuals and society, and presents a healing approach through body-centric therapies.

The Concept of Racialized Trauma

Racialized trauma is a form of stress that affects people of color due to their experiences with racism.

It’s not just a mental or emotional issue, but a physical one that’s stored in the body.

Somatic Abolitionism

Somatic Abolitionism is a concept that promotes healing from racialized trauma through bodywork.

It aims to abolish white body supremacy by healing individual and collective bodies.

Impact on Mental Health

Racialized trauma can lead to mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

Addressing this trauma is crucial for overall mental health.

Systemic Change

Systemic change is necessary to address racialized trauma.

This involves changing societal structures that perpetuate white body supremacy.