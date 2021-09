US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration launched the powerful Landsat 9 satellite at 11:41 pm on Tuesday.

“As the impacts of the climate crisis intensify in the United States and across the globe, Landsat 9 will provide data and imagery to help make science-based decisions on key issues,” Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, said.

Landsat 9 will join its sister satellite, Landsat 8, in orbit and will work in tandem to collect images of earth once in eight days.