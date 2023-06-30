NASA Plans Lunar Mining Mission for Resources by 2032

  • NASA aims to commence large-scale lunar regolith mining by 2032, leveraging a pilot processing plant for potential extraction of resources like water, iron, and rare metals.
  • This initiative could help in the development of a lunar economy and enhance NASA’s lunar exploration, attracting commercial investments from rocket companies for fuel or oxygen production.
  • NASA’s Artemis program plans to establish a sustainable presence on the moon beginning in 2025, utilizing commercialization of lunar resources as part of its strategy.
