NASA postpones Artemis moon missions to allow more tech development time for SpaceX and others

- NASA has delayed the next two Artemis moon missions by around 12 months to allow commercial partners, including SpaceX, Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing, more time to develop their technology.
- Artemis II is now scheduled for September 2025 and Artemis III, which will send humans to the lunar south pole, is set for September 2026. The Artemis program involves complex architecture and significant contributions from commercial partners.
- The delay also allows NASA to address issues discovered after the demonstration launch of SLS in late 2022, including problems with Orion’s heat shield, life support system, and abort system. Safety remains the top priority for the agency.