Nasscom CoE-IoT ties up with Taiwan-India AI Technology Innovation Research Center
Nasscom CoE-IoT has signed an intent of cooperation with Taiwan-India Artificial Intelligence Technology Innovation Research Center, Taiwan’s largest university and incubator of startups under the National Chung Cheng University.
Aimed at incubation support, mentorship and market access, the collaboration between Nasscom CoE IoT and Taiwan-India Artificial Intelligence Technology Innovation Research Center will help Indian tech startups to source hardware components from Taiwan during their prototyping or production phases.
This will also enable Taiwanese companies to set up business in India and enhance collaboration between the two nations to source hardware and electronic components leading to mutual success and greater market access.