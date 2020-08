Naval on Startups: When building a startup, microeconomics is fundamental, macroeconomics is entertainment #Curated

Naval, the *angel guru* continues to share his insights on startups and products. Here is a great collection which brings you the best of Naval’s insights on startups.

» NextBigWhat’s #Threadmill brings you curated Twitter threads on product, life and growth.

1/ Naval’s Timeless Tweets on Startups (@naval) “Startups don’t die when they run out of cash, they die when the founders run out of energy.” (2013) — A Thread of Wisdom 🧵—

Follow @chrishlad