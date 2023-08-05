Naveen Jain ON: Why Understanding Your Genes Can Greatly Improve Your Health & Questions You Should Ask Yourself Before Making an Important Decision | Podcast Summary

Naveen Jain ON: Ask Yourself These 3 Questions To COMPLETELY CHANGE Your Life! | Jay Shetty

In a captivating talk, successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Naveen Jain shares his unique perspective on how to initiate impactful ventures and create lasting changes.

Jain emphasizes the power of asking the right questions, prioritizing customer well-being, and the potential of technology in solving global challenges.

The discussion also delves into the importance of personal growth, resilience, and the pursuit of purposeful endeavors.