Nazara Technologies buys US-based entertainment company WildWorks

  • August 30, 2022
  • Nazara Technologies Ltd announced that it has acquired US-based children’s interactive entertainment company WildWorks.
  • The company will buy existing stockholders’ entire stake in WildWorks and its intellectual property for cash.
0
0
0
0
0
0

[Via]

Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you

Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed !

Download NBW App (Android, iOS)

Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

Daily.