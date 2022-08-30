Nazara Technologies buys US-based entertainment company WildWorks August 30, 2022 Nazara Technologies Ltd announced that it has acquired US-based children’s interactive entertainment company WildWorks. The company will buy existing stockholders’ entire stake in WildWorks and its intellectual property for cash. 0 0 0 0 0 0 [Via] Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download NBW App (Android, iOS)