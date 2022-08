Most people watch on the default speed, but YT team found that when people use this feature, the vast majority of the time they choose to watch a little bit faster – in fact, this feature was used to speed up content more than 85% of the time.

And for the perfectionists who like custom speeds, 1.1x was the most used speed. Just a little faster, but not too much. Users watching videos on 1.5x started spiking between 9pm and 1am in their respective time zones.