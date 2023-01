• Neobanking platforms are investing heavily to expand their reach.

• This is evident in the financial performance of new-age banking startups such as Jupiter and Fi.

• Jupiter remained in a pre-revenue stage in the last fiscal year.

• Fi (formerly epiFi) managed to cross the Rs 20 crore mark in the fiscal year.

